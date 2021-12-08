Eight years after the maiden edition, the second edition of the National Sports Medicine Course, organised by the Sports Medicine department of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Director of Sports Medicine in the ministry, Dr. Paul Onyeudo said, “Sports Medicine is relatively critical and for Nigeria to develop in sports, it is extremely important to have the necessary sports medicine and science report because without it, our athletes will find it almost impossible to get to that podium.”

Onyeudo said the essence of the course was to get the states and their professionals trained, stating that, “Sports Medicine is not just about creating medicine or rehabilitation, but in modern times, it is also about performance therefore the course is needed to share experience and gather new knowledge.”

The Director appreciated the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, for making the second edition of the course a reality with their support .

A participant from the World Health Organization (WHO), who is also the Deputy Director of Sports Medicine in Enugu, Mrs. Okoh Chika, expressed her joy and relief that the programme has seen the light of day.

