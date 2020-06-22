The Ministerial Task Force set up by Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare will today commence work with the verification of occupants and identification of illegal structures at the complex, even as the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Jide Salako has been named as a member of the committee.

After so many years of neglect, the minister had set up the committee headed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Gabriel Aduda to restore sanity to the complex ahead of the planned concession.

While inaugurating the committee, Mr. Dare charged them to bring back the lost glory of the edifice. “The National Stadium, Lagos holds a lot of fond memories for our sportsmen and other people. We shall no longer allow our infrastructures to waste. All our National Stadiums shall be put to best use. Abuja and Kaduna are at advanced stage; Lagos has approval for concession. Before the process is complete, we need to restore sanity to the place. So the work of the task force is cut out. In the past, we had interlopers now it is going to be fixed to serve our teeming youth. The task force will carry out its assignment according to the law of the land.”

The terms of reference of the committee include; carry out audit of approved tenants, verify details of tenancy agreement, come up with list of all approved and unapproved physical structures and approved construction, list of all squatters and their business, investigate staff of the Ministry who allow the presence of the squatters, carry out a detailed analysis of all revenue generated at the stadium and take inventory of all shops and businesses within the stadium premises.