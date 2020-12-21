The General Manager, National Theatre, Lagos, Prof. Sunday Ododo, has applauded the management and stakeholders of the organisation for successfully hosting the maiden edition of the “Festival of Unity“.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Festival of Unity“ tagged ‘Healing Nigeria’ was a three-day event which took place between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Ododo, while commending members of staff and stakeholders on Sunday, expressed his excitement over the success of the event which he attributed to “positive communication and fruitful partnership’’.

He noted that the festival was borne out of the management’s resolve to think outside the box in bringing back the memories of the historic National Theatre.

“This festival is not a one-man’s job. It is a vision created by one person and others decided to roll with it.

“At my first management meeting, I discussed with the staff on the ways to go. At the second meeting, I rolled out my vision and action plan and I was very clear that we cannot wait for government to run this place.

“We had to design the modalities to create activities that will endure and bring back the lost memory of the National Theatre.

“What is very exciting for me is that the key industry players were very much supportive and this shows that we are accepted and that National Theatre is recognised as their home,” he said.

Ododo assured participants that the next Festival of Unity will be better and bigger.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had at the opening ceremony commended Ododo for organising the first-ever “Festival of Unity“.

The minister, represented by Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, the Register/Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), said the festival would promote peace, unity and harmony, as well as celebrate life.

NAN reports that the event featured live theatre performances, music, comedy, dance, film show, street carnival and awards given to an array of upcoming creative youths. (NAN)