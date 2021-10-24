From Aidoghie Paulinus and Fred Itua, Abuja

The Society for Transparency has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over looting of national assets in the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The petition, which was signed by the Corporate Director, Society for Transparency, Taiwo Osipitan, and addressed to the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, entitled: ‘Looting of National Assets in Disguise of Privatisation,’ was received by the anti-graft agency on October 15, 2021.

In the petition, the Society for Transparency alleged that the current mass looting going on in the National Arts Theatre showed that either the Ministry of Information and Culture or the National Assembly were not paying adequate attention to the brazen stealing going on there or they are complicit in the looting.

The Society for Transparency also said that one of the managers of the National Theatre’s claim that the board authorised him to sell the government property was false.

In the petition, the Society for Transparency stated that in the Board’s reply to a query by the Ministry, the board claimed that they did not give any approval to that effect.

“However, it is surprising that in the face of this declaration, the ministry could not take any action to sanction this gross misconduct,” the group said.

The group, however, explained the procedure for auctioning any government property which include: “set up a board of survey which include General Service, Maintenance, Legal, Planning Research and Statistic (PRS) and the end users and any other related department or unit.

“Invite Ministry of Works for evaluation of the items identified for auctioning.

“Management would give approval. Approval will go to procurement unit for further action.

“Advertisement, internally or externally depending on the items. Public opening of bids and documents. Payment of all monies realised into the government treasury and report for submission to the relevant authority.

“Surprisingly, all the above procedure were not followed and the ministry kept mute on the brazen looting.”

Revealing the looted assets, the Society for Transparency alleged that in the Conference and Banquet Hall of the National Theatre, complete set of sound system costing over N100 million; complete set of lighting equipment costing over N130 million; projector costing N2 million, Banquet (2000 pieces) costing N30 million and high traffic banquet carpet costing N33 million were all looted.

In the Exhibition Hall (1), the group alleged that lighting equipment valued at N48 million, solid equipment valued at N49 million, including 2000 pieces of special/customized black plastic chairs and 1000 special/customized tables valued at N38 million and a projector valued at N4 million were also looted.

Items alleged to have been looted by the group in Exhibition Hall (11) are lighting equipment valued at N48 million; sound equipment valued at N49 million, ordinary plastic chairs/tables valued at N15 million, among others.

In the Cinema Hall (1), the Society for Transparency alleged that solid equipment which cost N49 million, lighting equipment to the tune of N48 million, a 35mm projector which cost N90 million, including high traffic carpet (which was not laid) valued at N35 million and 20 multimedia projectors, were looted.

Items allegedly looted in Cinema Hall (11) included sound equipment valued at N49 million, lighting equipment valued at N48 million and two numbers 16mm projectors.

In the VIP Lounge of the National Theatre, the group alleged that five sets of settees, two plasma TV, one sound set, festival golden mask, 40 tons of four units chiller servicing Banquet Cinema Hall I and II and main Banquet Hall were looted.

The list, which is endless, also had three original pianos valued at N140 million that were used during FESTAC and are all serviceable, allegedly looted.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a telephone conversation with Sunday Sun, said that the anti-graft agency can’t respond until the petition is vetted and referred to the relevant department.

He said: “We don’t respond to issues like this. Once you submit a petition, EFCC vets it and refers it to the relevant department for necessary action. That is how it is done in EFCC. So, I can’t respond for now.”

