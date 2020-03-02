Romanus Okoye

Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted the prayer of the plaintiff, Topwideapeas Limited, in the N1.26 trillion lawsuit on the controversial National Theatre to serve some of the defendants the writ of summons and statement of claim via DHL courier service and by publication in a national newspaper.

Justice Ayokunle Faji ,ordered the plaintiff, to serve the writ of summons and statement of claim via DHL courier service and also by publication in a national newspaper. The court also ordered that hearing notice for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants from interfering with the plaintiff’s rights as concessionaire of the fallow land adjoining the National Theatre should be served on the defendants, while the substantive motion was set down for hearing on March 10, 2020.

Among the defendants to be served by substituted means are Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC); Minister, Federal Ministry of Tourism, Culture & National Orientation; Attorney-General of the Federation and Central Bank of Nigeria as 2nd to 5th defendants.

Justice Faji gave the ruling after hearing Mr. Chijioke Okoli SAN (with him Perpetual Onwunma,and Collins Akinade) ,argued a motion ex-parte for substituted service on the defendants. Other defendants in the suit are National Theatre & The National Troupe of Nigeria Board, Access Bank of Nigeria Plc and its Managing Director, Mr. Herbert Wigwe as 1st, 6th and 7th defendants respectively.

The plaintiff is seeking among others a declaration that the Plaintiff has a valid and binding contract for the concession of the fallow land surrounding the National Theatre Complex in terms of the Updated Draft Concession Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by the 1st and 3rd Defendants) and the Plaintiff, the approval of the Federal Executive Council being a mere formality in the circumstances.

Topwideapeas also seeks a declaration that it is unlawful for the 5thto 7th defendants to purport to truncate and nullify the Plaintiff’s right as the concessionaire of the fallow land in and about the National Theatre Complex Iganmu, Lagos by inducing the breach of the Plaintiff’s contract with the 1st to 3rd defendants or by any other means. The plaintiff prayed the court to declare that it is contrary to public policy and constitutes a misappropriation of scarce public funds for the 5th Defendant (CBN) to divert public funds towards any project concerning the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos when the Plaintiff and its partners and privies have mobilized local and foreign private investment.