By Henry Akubuiro

The National Theatre of Nigeria, Iganmu, Lagos, will be buzzing with activities this festive season as the second edition of National Festival of Unity and the maiden edition of Nigerian Music Liveband Competition are set to hold.

Themed “Enduring Optimism”, Professor Sunday Ododo, the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, at a recent media briefing held at the New National Theatre Marquee, said the second National Festival of Unity “is particularly apt at this period for us as the management of the National Theatre, for Nigerians and indeed the entire world.”

He noted, “We have kept the theatre alive so much that a lot of people wonder at the paradox of the National Theatre being busier now that the complex is locked for the needed renovations than when it was in use years before now.”

Professor Ododo cited staff training, roundtable engagements with industry stakeholders and corporate partners, workshop on theatre technology and the National Theatre Play Reading Series as some of his efforts to reposition the National Theatre.

He assured that this year’s National Theatre Festival of Unity “is going to be bigger, bolder, and richer as we have had more time to crystallise the vision, engage more people from the entertainment space and gotten many positive feedbacks.”

The festival will feature music exhibition, dance, drama, comedy, street carnival and more, even as the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture has volunteered to come in as a principal partner.

A few days after the Festival of Unity, Evergreen Music Company, in collaboration with the National Theatre, will be holding the first leg of Nigerian music Live Band competition tagged [email protected] on December 17 and 18.

Speaking at the event, Bimbo Esho, the Managing Director of Evergreen Musical Company, said the primary objective of the programme “is to showcase the important aspect of our musical heritage for development into a viable cultural product.”

The initiative, she said, “is to boost the composition of meaningful lyrics and lively songs, quality dance styles, stage appeal, and excellent performance to delight music patrons even beyond Nigeria.”

The Special Adviser on Arts and Culture to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Solomon Bonu, who represented His Excellency, said “the Lagos State Government will always identify with things that will have a positive impact on its youth, hence we are proud to be associated with this event.”

Expected at the fiesta include legendary Nigerian musicians, including Ebenezer Obey, Shina Peters, Mike Okri and Yinka Davies.

