By Bimbola Oyesola

National Theatre workers have commended their new management over the improved financial status and the industrial harmony in the organisation.

This is even as the workers denied any looting by the management as reported in some publications (not Daily Sun).

The workers, under the umbrellas of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) in a communique issued at the end of their joint Congress in Lagos said the Treasury Single Account (TSA) remittance of the theartre has improved tremendously over and above what it used to be since the new management came on board, in spite of the on-going renovation of the complex.

The communique, signed by Ibeto Ogechi, AUPCTRE chairperson, National Theatre branch, Oluwaiye Collins, AUPCTRE secretary, Agada Augustine, RATTAWU chairman, National Theatre chapter, and Usman Habib, RATTAWU secretary, noted that the workers of National Theatre have enjoyed industrial harmony and mutually beneficial industrial relations since the assumption of office of the new general manager/CEO, Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo.

The workers said the attention of their congress was drawn to an online publication accusing top management staff of looting, and selling government property.

The communique read, “That the said publication is one-sided and does not represent the interest and opinion of the staff of National Theatre.

“That the entire workforce of the National Theatre wish to distance itself from the publication in view of the fact that the publication is nothing but a fallacy and a figment of the writer’s imagination.”

The workers warned that both the staff and management of National Theatre will not tolerate any form of sponsored publication aimed at tarnishing the good image of the workers, the management and that of the general manager/CEO in the eyes of the public.

The unions called on the general public to disregard the anonymous publication as it lacks merit, worthless and does not conform with the reality.

The joint congress also said that the entire workers remain solidly behind Ododo, for the progress of National Theatre.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.