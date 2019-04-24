General Manager and Chief executive Officer of the National Theatre in Lagos, Dr. Stella Oyedepo, is dead.

Dr. Oyedepo died late on Easter Monday, while returning to Lagos, from an official trip when her car reportedly rammed into an articulated vehicle at Sagamu, along the Benin-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

Director in charge of Business Development at the National Theatre, Mr. Abiodun Abe, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday.

Abe also told NAN that himself; the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Steve Ogundele, and other management staff, were taking the corpse of the deceased to Ilorin, her hometown. He said the management of the NT would soon issue a press statement on her funeral details.

The late Oyedepo assumed duty on April 22, 2018.

An artiste, Pelumi Lawal, said it was sad that the deceased was returning from Calabar only to die around Sagamu.

“She had begun to transform the National Theatre to its pride of place within the last one year of her leadership. She was, indeed, doing a good job without making noise.

“The toilets and the air conditioners at the National Theatre’s Halls have begun to function well. All these were to her credit. She was a very humble and hard working administrator, who used to listen to people’s advice on how to move the National Theatre forward.

“It pains me that we have lost such a great woman,” Lawal said.