The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economy and implications on the Nigerian economy and the Nigerian National Treasury are headline issues that will feature at the FOURTH NATIONAL TREASURY WORKSHOP to be hosted by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Scheduled to hold at the IBOM HALL in UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE from MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22 TO WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2021; participants at the Workshop will brainstorm on how to effectively develop strategies for managing national economies in the face of pandemics and other global disasters, using the challenges posed by the COVID-19 in Nigeria as a case study.

A public notice issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), indicated that the Workshop will examine pertinent issues such as opportunities for economic recovery in Nigeria during and after the COVID-19 pandemic; strategies to overcome revenue challenges in the midst of COVID-19; management of monetary and fiscal challenges in the era of dwindling revenues; revenue challenges, mobilization and management among sub-national governments in the face of pandemics.

According to the public notice, resource persons, who are private sector operators, heads of government agencies, members of the academia, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will broaden the perspectives on the appropriate roadmap to achieving financial and economic stability for the nation.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed that at the Workshop, all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as given by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 will be strictly complied with.

Dignitaries expected at the Workshop include the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Chief Udom Emmanuel who will be the Chief Host and the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed who will be the Special Guest of Honour at the Workshop.

Others include the Accountant Gener,,al of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, Commissioners of Finance of the 36 States, Accountants General of the 36 States, revenue generating agencies and all stakeholders.

The fourth National Treasury Workshop, earlier scheduled to take place from Monday 18th to Wednesday 20th January 2021 was put off due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases as announced by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

