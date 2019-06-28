Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to imitate Americans who, in spite of their diversity, have remained united for 243 years.

This was even as the Federal Government called for the continuous support of the Government of the United States; in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the country.

Lawan made the call in Abuja during the 243rd independence anniversary of the US.

The senate president noted that Nigeria is a great country with all the potentials to be the greatest in the world, stating that the diversity of the country is supposed to be the nation’s source of strength.

“How the Americans were able to live for 243 years, using their power of diversity, every part of Nigeria has something to contribute to national development and Nigerians, both within the country outside, are people of determination, very patriotic and loyal,” Lawan said.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman, called for continuous assistance of US government in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.