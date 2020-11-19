Chukwudi Nweje

President of Ohnaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene and President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Oscar Onwudiwe, have stressed their preference for a nationalist as president in 2023.

They said a Nigerian president that will be fair to all is better than President of Igbo extraction.

Aguene said he was not interested in having a president of Igbo extraction, but a Nigerian president that will take all parts of the country his own and be fair to all.

“What does it benefit me as an Igbo man if we have an Igbo as president and I am not free? I will rather have a president from another part of Nigeria and be free. I don’t believe in Igbo president, I believe in a Nigerian president that will take every part of the country as his own.”

He said any Igbo desiring to become president in 2023 must have a death wish for himself.

“It is clear to all that things are not working in Nigeria; nobody is happy. University students have been at home for nine months. I am not intereted in who becomes the next preident but any Igbo that wants to inherit this mess wants to commit suicide.”

Both men spoke at Ohanaeze Lagos ‘Igbo Legends of Our Time’ meant to celebrate Igbo sons and daughters that have distinguished themselves.

The Onanaeze president said Igbo Legends of Our Time is meant to recognise living Igbo who have done well in various areas of life ad in lifting the Igbo

In his address, Ohanaeze Secretary General, Chief Everest Ozonwaeke said the association has come a long way in Lagos.

He commended the leadership qualities of the Ohanaeze president in Lagos and his efforts to build a bridge between the Igbo and their host community.

Among the legends honoured were former Chief of General Staff, Commordore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd), former Minister of Exrernal Affairs, Lt. Gen Ike Nwachukwu, former military administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, former ambassador, Prof George Obiozor, former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chief Executive of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Mrs Stella Okolie among others.