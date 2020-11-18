Chukwudi Nweje

President of Ohnaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, and President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Oscar Onwudiwe have both expressed personal views that a nationalist as president in 2023 is better than the agitation for a president of Igbo extraction.

They said that a Nigerian president that will be fair to all is better than President of Igbo extraction.

Aguene said he is not interested in having a president of Igbo extraction, but a Nigerian president that will take all parts of the country as his own and be fair to all.

“What does it benefit me as an Igbo man if we have an Igbo as president and I am not free? I will rather have a president from another part of Nigeria and be free. I don’t believe in Igbo president, I believe in a Nigerian president that will take every part of the country as his own.”

Onwudiwe said that Nigeria is in disrepair, even as he is not interested in where the next president comes from. He said that any Igbo desiiring to become president in 2023 must have a death wish for himself.

“It is clear to all that things are not working in Nigeria today, nobody is happy. University students have been at home for nine months. I am not intereted in who becomes the next preident but any Igbo that wants to inherit this mess wants to commit suicide.”

Both men spoke at Ohanaeze Lagos ‘Igbo Legends of Our Time’, meant to celebrate prominent Igbo sons and daughters that have distinguished themselves.

He added, “This is the first step of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in recognising living Igbo legends who have done well various areas of life and in lifting other Igbo on the ground. Sometimes the Igbo don’t remember to recognise and honour their legends and heroes, the Yoruba do, so we have decided to honour our living legends.”

In his address, Ohanaeze Secretary General, Chief Everest Ozonwaeke noted that the association has come a long way in Lagos.

He commended the leadership qualities of the Ohanaeze president in Lagos and his efforts to build a bridge between the Igbo and their host community.

“In 2018 when Chief Aguene was inagurated, he paid homage to the Oba of Lagos and told him he was there to make peace. For the first time we were seated face to face with the Oba in his palace. The Oba gave him a Golden Key to the palace and assured him that he is part of the palace. Aguene has said that the Igbo cannot be in opposition to the ruling party in Lagos State. Since 2019 when he endorsed the Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Igbo have had it very good.”

Among the legends honoured are former Chief of General Staff, Commordore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd), former Minister of Exrernal Affairs, Lt. Gen Ike Nwachukwu, former military administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, former ambassador, Prof George Obiozor, former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chief Executive of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Mrs Stella Okolie among others.