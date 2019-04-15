Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vindicated its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on the nationality of Atiku Abubakar, as now alleged by the party that he hails from Cameroon.

Kanu had earlier, on Radio Biafra, alleged that Atiku is a Cameroonian.

The group said it is now clear to all and sundry that any word uttered by its leader on was unquestionable truth, backed up by facts.

A statement by the Media and Publicity of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said: “On Radio Biafra, every lecture on history, social policy, economy, politics and law is designed to liberate the poorly informed and half-educated masses of Nigeria from the darkness and oppression of Fulani Caliphate misrule, illiteracy, broken education system, mediocrity and subjugation.

“Radio Biafra has now been confirmed beyond every doubt, as a citadel and, arguably, the best university in Africa, as events surrounding Atiku’s nationality attests. In the same vein and in due course, Nigerians will come to the inescapable realisation that Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari is dead, and the impostor in Aso Rock is neither of Nigerian citizenship as Atiku.

“The Aso Rock Fulani cabal and their friends in mainstream media in Nigeria can seek to dismiss this fact, all they like, but, in the end, the truth must surely prevail. Pretending that things are normal in Nigeria, with the current level of injustice, poverty, pain, insecurity, hunger and oppression is a recipe for disaster.

“Those, who, over the years, derived joy in propagating lies that Radio Biafra is about propaganda and hate speech, are the ones, today, relying on it to get factual information on constitutional law in Nigeria. Senior Advocates of Nigeria now depend on Nnamdi Kanu to tutor them on constitutional law and the dysfunctional legal system of Nigeria.”

IPOB said those who referred to its members as miscreants are the same people now quoting and referencing the speeches of its supreme leader, Kanu, in their legal depositions.