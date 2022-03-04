From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As the blackout across the country persists, Abuja Distribution Company (AEDC) yesterday, exonerated itself from the nation’s electricity malaise, blaming the generation companies for low power supply to the national grid.

In a statement, the Chief Marketing Officer of AEDC, Mr Donald Etim regretted the poor power supply to its customers in Kogi State, Niger State, Nasarawa State and Abuja (FCT), adding that even in the whole saga it’s helpless if power is not generated and transported to the national grid.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (AEDC) wishes to inform our teeming customers in Kogi State, Niger State, Nasarawa State and Abuja (FCT) that the current low and unstable supply of electricity to homes and businesses is as a result of low power generated to the national grid.

“In recent weeks, the level of power generated and served to the national grid for onward delivery to customers has been abysmally low. However, we do our utmost, at all times, to ensure that we equitably distribute in such a way that a fair cross section of customers are served.

“At AEDC, knowing full well the place and role of electric power in life, living, economy, and security, we are deeply committed to ensuring that we work collaboratively with other stakeholders within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to identify and resolve the challenges within the sector. The root causes of this latest low generation have been identified and are being addressed” he appealed, adding that as a company fully committed to enriching our customers’ experience the company is deeply sorry for the low power supply.

“We regret that this challenge of low generation is beyond AEDC’s direct control. We are aware of the plight of our customers.

“We understand the pains of our customers who have suffered untold hardship as a result of this situation. Indeed, we empathise with them. But we also use this opportunity to appeal to them to bear with us as all industry stakeholders are working tirelessly to achieve system stability and ensure availability and steady supply of electricity across AEDC franchise areas” Etim noted.

Recall that on Thursday, this week, at a press briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team in Abuja,

the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, blamed the epileptic power supply in Abuja and other parts of the country on low water levels in hydro dams in the country.

He, however, assured that the government is doing everything to ensure quick restoration of power supply to consumers.

On the 700 MegaWatts (MW) Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station in Niger State, Aliyu said the project which is at 90 per cent completion stage suffered a set back following rising insecurity in the North West, which forced workers out of the construction site. ENDS