The Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) has appealed to the Federal Government to release funds that would facilitate their participation in the upcoming Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF), which kicks-off on Oct. 1 in Angola.

The federation’s President, Isah Suliaman, made the plea during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Suliaman said that the application for funds and reminders had been put across to the authorities during the team’s preparations for the continental tournament.

NAN reports that the Special Eagles are set to participate in the 5th edition of CANAF holding from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 in Luanda.

“Apart from the proposal and budget letters to the sports ministry, we have intermittently sent reminders, but no response, even as we speak.

“Without the funds there is nothing we can do and even the boys who had prepared very hard for this competition will be so disappointed.

“There is need for the players to arrive in Angola early and settle down before the competition begins,’’ the president said.

Suliaman said that it would be unfair for the players to miss out from the continental tournament they had been preparing for.

The boys have been in camp for two weeks now and it won’t be fair to tell them they won’t be going for the competition anymore.

“We are appealing and begging the ministry, governments and individuals to come to our aid to enable us go for this competition,” he said.

The president, however, added that he had no doubt that funds would be released at the last minute to enable the players meet up with the competition.

“All hope is not lost because we have not missed any appearance in the Nation’s Cup and we won’t miss this one as well. The World Cup in 2018 was our first appearance,’’ he said.++ (NAN)