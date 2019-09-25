The Angolan Embassy in Lagos has waives visa fees for the national amputee football team that will participate in the upcoming 2019 Cup of Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF), holding in Luanda from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Angola Embassy waived the visa fees for the CANAF–bound contingent billed to travel on Sept. 30.

The federation’s President, Isah Suilaiman, who praised the embassy for its support, said that the gesture by the Angolan authorities was of immense help to NAFF.

“We actually approached various bodies for necessary assistance in the course of our preparation for this tournament, of which the Angolan Embassy is one of them and they promised to get back to us.

“We are indeed grateful to the Angolan Embassy for their tremendous support which has saved us visa fees expenses for footballers and officials,’’ he said.

Isah told NAN that the federation’s board was making frantic efforts to tidy up arrangements for the contingent to depart on time for the tournament which kicks off on Oct. 1.

He, however, said that the federation was still expecting a positive responses from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, individuals, corporate bodies and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“We also have our big brother NFF who supported us when we went to the World Cup last year in Mexico. They gave us necessary support and we are praying that they should come to our aid this time around.

“And we are confident that the president and Nigerians will not let the Amputee Football Federation down because we are going there to represent Nigeria,’’ he added.

The NAFF boss said that he had attended some of the team’s training sessions and was impressed with the performances of the footballers, noting that the coaches were doing a good job.

Also, Victor Nwenwe, national coach of NAFF, told NAN that in spite of the numerous challenges they had encountered, the footballers were in good spirit and have remained committed to camp rules and programmes.

Nwenwe said the footballers who were camped at the National Institute for Sports, National Stadium, Lagos, trained twice daily, as part of measures to intensify their readiness.

“We might not be enjoying the best that we are supposed to, but we are focused and the boys are doing very well in the programmes which are aimed towards a good outing,’’ he said. (NAN)