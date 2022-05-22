A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo has hailed youth groups across the country for staging rallies simultaneously in support of Yahaya Bello’s Presidential aspiration.

Fanwo made this known in a statement released to pressman on Saturday, insisting that if APC must win the presidential election effortlessly, Yahaya Bello remains the best bet.

“The mammoth crowd that graced the rallies across the country at the same time is an Indication that Nigerians have made their choice. They want security, Unity, progress; they want a person who will unleash the dynamism and energy of the youth to unlock the destiny of the real giant of Africa. Their choice is Yahaha Bello.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was phenomenal. He was trusted by the commoners and the poor to turn around their fortunes. Consistently, he delivered millions of votes. That earned him the ticket of the party in 2015.

“Today, the person that can comfortably bring those numbers to the table is Governor Yahaya Bello. He is a Presidential material that can deliver the votes of the Nigerian youth and women.

“Watching those rallies gave me hope that Nigerians are more than ever before, ready to install a President that will transform the nation and ensure that a nation we hope for is birthed”.

Fanwo thanked the youth and women who trooped out in their numbers across the country for their “resilient hope for a better Nigeria”, assuring them that “GYB will put in all his efforts to fulfill the dreams of millions across the country to live in a safe and prosperous nation”, urging the people to “keep the drum roaring until Nigeria’s hope is delivered”.

“We are close to the dream. The hope is rising. Nigerians are talking and showing an unparalleled resilience and determination to elect a President who has proven his capacity to secure our nation, unite our people and ensure prosperity. The time is now”.

He said Governor Yahaya Bello is the man to unlock the potentials of Nigeria.

“For six years, Governor Yahaya Bello has fought corruption in Kogi State without noise. He put in place organizational structures and mechanisms that practically block corrupt practices which has earned him commendation from the World Bank and other global bodies.

“While other states were lamenting the debilitating effects of Covid 19 on the economy, he was instead releasing billions of naira to build the first overhead bridge in Kogi, the best hospital in Nigeria, the best schools in the North Central and many other capital projects. While ASUU is on strike, Kogi varsities are in session. Today, Kogi is devoting 30% of her annual budget to education. Kogi has the lowest number of out of school children in the North.

“These achievements are not accidental, but recorded by a leader who is looking at the future. He will make Nigeria even better”.

