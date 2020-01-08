Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The police in Abia State have arrested a native doctor and four other kidnap suspects who had been terrorising residents of Isiala Ngwa and commuters within the Isiala Ngwa axis of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.

The suspects are Nwankocha, 42, who claimed to be a native doctor, Alfred, 23, Ejike, 24, Azubunne, 24, and Monye, 23. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, the five suspects last week boarded a commercial bus heading from Umuahia to Aba, pretending to be genuine passengers.

The CP said after the bus had finished loading and headed for Aba, somewhere along Isiala Ngwa the suspects forced the driver to stop at gunpoint.

Okon further said that when the driver stopped the bus, the hoodlums ordered two Corp members inside the vehicle to get down while they took the bus and the other occupants to an unknown destination where the passengers were released after paying various sums as ransom.

The suspects said to belong to the Aro secret cult group were equally reported to have kidnapped a boy from Omoba as bait to get money from his brother living in Europe.

However, after the incident, Okon got intelligence on the hoodlums’ hideout at Amapu-Ngwa and detailed the SARS commander, Johnbull Obioguru, to fish them out.

In the early hours of Sunday, men of SARS arrested the five suspects at Amapu, Isiala-Ngwa. On interrogation, the suspected kidnappers confessed to having been involved in kidnapping and robbing people of their valuables in Isialangwa, Umuahia/Aba Highway and the Owerrinta axis of the state. Items recovered from the suspects include two locally made guns, several leg chains, a battle axe, handcuffs and charms.