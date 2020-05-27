Christopher Oji

THE Ogun State Police Command has arrested a native doctor for allegedly killing a pastor for rituals.

Pastor Kalejaiye Ezekiel had allegedly visited the suspect, Ogunkoya,

48, for some spiritual works concerning his church and the witchdoctor, who claimed that he needed

a man for the rituals, decided to use Ezekiel for the job.

Ogunkoya told the police: “The pastor came to me for power so that his church would grow; I used the opportunity to use him for my personal job. I mixed some sleeping solution

for the pastor to drink and he slept off moments afterward. As he dozed off, I

picked a knife and slaughtered him. I am a native doctor and I have helped

so many people, including pastors who want their congregation to grow in the

area.

“This particular incident happened

because I personally needed human

parts for a particular concoction that I

wanted to prepare for one of my clients

in Iseyin.

“When the pastor came, saying that

he wanted power so that his congregation could grow, I used the opportunity to kill him and used the needed

parts for the concoction.

“I gave him some solution to drink

and he fell deeply asleep and that afforded me the time to slaughter him

and cut out the parts I needed for my

concoction.

“I know I have done wrong, but I

want forgiveness because if you go

around and ask about me, people will

tell you that I am a good person. This

one just happened the way it did.”

Ogun State police public relations

officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the

native doctor, who was arrested by

men on routine stop-and-search duty

along Iseyin Road would be seriously

profiled to know how many people he

may have killed in the same manner.

Oyeyemi said that at the end of investigation, the suspect would be charged

to court for murder.