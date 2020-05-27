Christopher Oji
THE Ogun State Police Command has arrested a native doctor for allegedly killing a pastor for rituals.
Pastor Kalejaiye Ezekiel had allegedly visited the suspect, Ogunkoya,
48, for some spiritual works concerning his church and the witchdoctor, who claimed that he needed
a man for the rituals, decided to use Ezekiel for the job.
Ogunkoya told the police: “The pastor came to me for power so that his church would grow; I used the opportunity to use him for my personal job. I mixed some sleeping solution
for the pastor to drink and he slept off moments afterward. As he dozed off, I
picked a knife and slaughtered him. I am a native doctor and I have helped
so many people, including pastors who want their congregation to grow in the
area.
“This particular incident happened
because I personally needed human
parts for a particular concoction that I
wanted to prepare for one of my clients
in Iseyin.
“When the pastor came, saying that
he wanted power so that his congregation could grow, I used the opportunity to kill him and used the needed
parts for the concoction.
“I gave him some solution to drink
and he fell deeply asleep and that afforded me the time to slaughter him
and cut out the parts I needed for my
concoction.
“I know I have done wrong, but I
want forgiveness because if you go
around and ask about me, people will
tell you that I am a good person. This
one just happened the way it did.”
Ogun State police public relations
officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the
native doctor, who was arrested by
men on routine stop-and-search duty
along Iseyin Road would be seriously
profiled to know how many people he
may have killed in the same manner.
Oyeyemi said that at the end of investigation, the suspect would be charged
to court for murder.
