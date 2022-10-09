From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Youths Coalition (NYC) has congratulated the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor on the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The group said the CDS has distinguished himself with his commitment to the cause of a peaceful Nigeria.

Its President Ishyaku Bello and Secretary, Gaius Gyang, in a statement on Sunday said Gen. Irabor had shown frankness, dedication and sincerity in the task of heading the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to Ishyaku, the recent release of the abducted Abuja- Kaduna train passengers was a reflection of the commitment of the Armed Forces under Gen. Irabor to the protection of citizens.

“We are gladden that our brothers and sisters who were abducted are now back home. Our Armed Forces refused to give in and give up in their rescue.

“Importantly, they came out alive from the den of their abductors. This is historical. We have almost given up that they may be casualties in securing their release.

“Presently, it is a risk to make meaningful economic investment in the Northern region. We cannot continue like this.

“We appeal to our people in that region to cooperate with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure life return to normal and means of livelihood are restored.

“We also appeal to the insurgents to lay down arms, saying the military has shown that unrepentant criminals will not have a breathing space,” the said.