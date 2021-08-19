From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has assured Nigerians that a national day for senior citizens in Nigeria was underway.

Farouq noted that appropriate moves through transmission of an official memo to the Federal Executive Council is underway.

She made the pledge yesterday in Abuja while receiving the management team of the National Senior Citizens Centre, led by its Director General, Dr Emem Omokaro.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, Media and Communication, National Senior Citizen Centre, Omini Oden.

The minister commended Dr Omokaro for the pace at which she is settling down to work, hoping that with the assemblage of the management team at her disposal she is confidence that the overall objectives of the Centre would be realised soon enough.

She made a commitment to follow on with the request made by the Director General of the Centre, Dr Emem Omokaro through the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

Some of the prayers raised by Omokaro was an appeal for the declaration of a national day of older persons in Nigeria within the Months of August and early September, 2021 to herald the first ever National Senior Citizens Day celebration in October 2021.

Other prayers by Dr Emem omokaro to the Minister are for assistance to the NSCC to secure the National registration of senior citizens of Nigeria (SCN) who are seventy years and above for the purpose of effectively identifying them for public respect, age friendly services and concessions in Banking services and facilities, road, air and rail transportation services as well as Health and hospital services.

Highpoint of the visit was the formal presentation of the Communique reached at the end of a one day senior citizens forum maiden dialogue organized by the National Senior Citizens Centre in August 2021.