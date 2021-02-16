From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said over 26.8 extremely poor Nigerians out of the estimated 82.9 million have been captured into the National Social Register (NSR), which is an equivalent to about 6.3 million households, to enable government fend for them.

Farouq explained that the 26.8 million had coverage across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT in 601 LGAs out of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

She added that government had covered 7,320 wards, and 72,363 communities, adding that it automatically provides the biggest database for any social inclusion or social protection intervention.

The Minister, who spoke yesterday, at the ministerial dialogue on NSR, in Abuja, explained that the portal would help the Federal Government facilitate the lifting of over 100 millions of poverty.

“As of 31st January 2021, out of the estimated 82.9 million (40.2 percent) Nigerians living below the poverty line, we have identified and registered 26.8 million poor and vulnerable individuals, equivalent to about 6.3 million households in our country.

“We are expecting another 20 million to be added to the database and held in the Rapid Response Register – a shock responsive intervention register, specifically targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic. This database capacity is unprecedented in the history of our dear country.

“I am therefore pleased to announce and reiterate that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development now has the database that could provide evidence for impact tracing for most social development projects in Nigeria.

“We therefore welcome all MDAs and partners, to utilise the database of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians to support any effort that contributes to lifting people out of poverty,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, noted that the increasing population has affected the job opportunities, adding that government should begin to pay stipends to graduate so as to give them a sense of belonging.

“We are concerned by the increase of unemployment. And the rising of unemployment we do not see it coming down because of the population we have in Africa and in Nigeria.