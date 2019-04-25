The president of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, has sent a message of condolence to the families of the victims of bandit attacks on tourists who went to the famous Kajuru Castle in Kaduna last Saturday. Abdul condemned the assault on tourists and regretted the loss of lives in the attack.

According to the police report published in the media, two tourists who were staying the night in the castle lost their lives during the incident. However, other tourists, along with the tour operator, were said to have returned safely to their base in Abuja. The tour operator, a specialist on the Kajuru Castle, had organised several trips to the castle in the past without any incident until the last one.

Hajia Bilkisu called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to rise to the challenge of the moment by fishing out the culprits and bringing them to justice, as insecurity was a huge problem for tourism.

“NATOP has been trying to grow the domestic tourism in Nigeria and this attack is a serious setback and an attack on the Nigerian economy and should be treated with all seriousness. Our members are enthusiastic on selling Nigeria as a choice destination in Africa to both Nigerians and foreigners.

“It should be supported with adequate security for the business to thrive and members to earn their living. It is sad this is happening at this point in time when 2018/2019 has been acclaimed the best year for domestic tourism in Nigeria, and we hope this will not discourage our members from marketing Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, NATOP has announced that its next AGM, which will hold on May 24, 2019, in Osun State, will be hosted by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. The previous AGM was hosted in Jos, by the government of Plateau State, while the 2016 edition, which held in Calabar, was hosted by the Cross River State Government.

The NATOP president enjoined all members to take proactive security measures in future travels and tours, in the light of the unfortunate experience in Kaduna.