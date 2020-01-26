Christy Anyanwu

Not everyone is blessed with glowing, beautiful skin but by using a proper skin products you could achieve smooth, clear and beautiful face. On the other hand, you don’t need to visit the Spa to get radiant skin, you could stay at home and have a DIY (Do it yourself) practice in the corner of your home to form a face mask.

Breakfast Mask

To calm and mattify oily skin, have a mixture of oatmeal , egg yolks and honey on stand by. Combine one egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey, and one tablespoon of olive oil with two spoonful of oatmeal.

Stir well, then apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Use clean face towel to dab your face and then moisturize.

Organic Banana Face Mask

It is designed to be gentle enough on all skin types. It gives your skin a healthy, natural-looking glow,

1. Mash one-half of a banana in a bowl.

2. Mix a tablespoon of orange juice and a tablespoon of honey.

3. Apply the mask to your face (lumps are totally fine!) and keep the mixture on for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse with lukewarm water and then moisturize.

Cocoa Dream Hydration

There are three shining stars in this yummy, fully edible mask, and they all work wonders for your face. “Avocado is extremely hydrating, cocoa is an excellent skin-soothing antioxidant, and honey is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory”.

1. Mash one quarter of an avocado in a small bowl.

2. Stir in one tablespoon cocoa powder and one tablespoon honey, mashing and mixing well.

3. Apply the mask to your clean, dry skin for 10 minutes.

4. Wash off with warm water, then moisturize.

•Additional report from Google.