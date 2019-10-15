Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured victims of natural disasters especially floods which have ravaged some states of the Federation that it was receiving adequate attention.

While noting that the phenomenon is not peculiar to Nigeria as is evident in other parts of the world, he assured that the occurrence, attributable in part to climate change, is attracting his attention and those of other world leaders, as evidenced by series of meetings and conferences on the phenomenon, the latest of which happened on the margins of the recent United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the assurance while commiserating with victims of natural disasters particularly in the Southwest and Southeastern parts of the country.

He also commended the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its intervention activities so far, bringing succour to victims in different parts of the country.

President Buhari expressed concern that there is an overwhelming recourse to the federal body to come to the aid of the distressed whenever disasters occur, which should normally not be the case.

The President reminded other stakeholders of their roles as spelt out in the policy document on disaster management in the country, specifically calling on local and state governments to live up to their responsibilities by coming to the assistance of victims that fall within their purview.

Buhari assured all Nigerians of his steadfast commitment to issues bordering on their welfare, promising that his administration is determined to inculcate better coordination of the plight of the citizenry through the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development