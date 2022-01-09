The heart is a very vital organ in the body. Right from the moment it begins to beat from about the sixth or seventh week while a baby is still developing in the womb, it continues to beat for life. The heart makes blood circulate round the body, taking oxygen and nutrients to the cells while carrying away carbon dioxide and other metabolic wastes away from the cells, for excretion. A number of factors can imperil the health of the heart and thereby put the person at the risk of developing heart disease. However, there are a number natural ways a person can adopt to reduce the risk of heart disease. The natural ways include having regular sex. Read on…

Go for a walk

Just 40 minutes three or four times a week (or 25 minutes of harder exercise, like jogging) can lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and body weight. You don’t have to do it all at once. Even 10 minutes at a time is great for your heart. Take the dog or meet a friend at the park. If you’re new to working out or just getting back into it, start slow. Talk to your doctor to see if you’re healthy enough for exercise.

Meet a friend for lunch

Literally, your buddy can do your heart good. Research has shown that being alone, or perhaps more importantly feeling alone, is as bad for your heart as smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, or not exercising. It’s not how often you see people that matters, but how connected you feel to others. So make some plans with an old friend. Or join a club and meet some new ones.

Eat more fruits and veggies

The nutrients and fibre (and low calories and fat) make them heart-healthy. But they also have antioxidants, which may help protect your cells from damage that can lead to diabetes and heart disease. Try to work different colours of produce into your diet. You can also add them to foods you already enjoy, like loading pizza with veggies or adding fruit to a bowl of cereal.

Snack on nuts

The fibre, unsaturated fats, and omega-3 fatty acids in nuts may help your body cut down on inflammation, “bad” LDL cholesterol, and plaque build-up in blood vessels — all linked to heart disease. They also might protect against blood clots that cause strokes. The type of nuts you choose probably doesn’t matter much, but don’t overdo it — they have lots of calories. About 4 small handfuls a week of unsalted nuts should do it.

Serve up salmon

Two servings a week of fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, or tuna may help your heart health. Part of it may be the omega-3 fatty acids in the fish, but other nutrients may also help. There’s debate about farmed vs. wild-caught salmon. Some say wild fish are lower in contaminants like chemicals and antibiotics. Others point out that laws regulate the growth and harvesting of U.S.-farmed Atlantic salmon. Supplements may not have the same benefits.

Move beyond the gym

It’s not just a single daily workout that lowers your odds of heart disease; it is how active you are all day long. Even if you have an exercise routine, being a couch potato the rest of the day can still be harmful to your health. Gardening, playing with your kids, walking to the bus, and even cleaning house are great ways to stay up and moving.

Do some yoga

It’s not just exercise, it’s also a way to calm your mind and ease stress. That can lower heart rate and blood pressure and make you less anxious, which is all good for your heart. If yoga’s not your thing, make time for other healthy ways to relax and cut stress, like meditation, listening to music, or a hobby you enjoy.

Sleep at least seven hours a night

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Your body needs long periods of deep rest. During that time, your heart rate and blood pressure drop low for a while which are key for the health of your health. If you always snooze less than seven hours, your body may start to make chemicals that keep those things from happening. Less sleep is also linked to inflammation and high blood sugar, which can be bad for your heart.

Find out if you have sleep apnea

Do you snore loudly, wake up gasping for breath, or feel tired all day after a full night’s rest? See your doctor. Those are signs of sleep apnea, a condition that can make you more likely to have stroke, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Your doctor can help you treat it, which will help you sleep better and protect your heart.

Quit smoking

Smoking raises blood pressure, makes it harder to exercise, and makes your blood more likely to clot, which can cause a stroke. But your chances of having a heart attack go down just 24 hours after your last cigarette. So see your doctor or check with groups like the American Heart Association for resources that can help you quit.

Have sex

You’re less likely to have heart disease if you have sex a couple of times a week, compared to once a month. Scientists don’t know exactly why. The sex itself may help protect the heart. Or it may be that healthier people have more sex. Either way, what have you got to lose?

Stay at a healthy weight

Extra kilograms raise your odds of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes, all linked to heart disease. Don’t rely on fad diets or supplements to slim down, though. Exercise and the right amount of healthy foods are the best ways to keep a healthy weight. Talk to your doctor about how to measure your body mass index (BMI) to find out if you need to lose weight.

Don’t just sit there

Heart disease is more likely if you sit all day. And it’s not only because you burn fewer calories — it’s the actual sitting that seems to do it. It may change the way your body processes sugar and fat, which are closely linked to heart disease. Try to break up long periods of sitting at work and at home. Stand up and move around at least once an hour.

Get regular checkups

Your doctor can see if your blood pressure and cholesterol levels are in danger of damaging your heart and blood vessels. The earlier you find those problems, the quicker you can start to treat them. They may want to test you for diabetes as well. If you have any of these conditions, your doctor can suggest lifestyle changes and medication to protect your heart.

• Adapted from webmd.com