High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a medical condition that occurs when the force generated by blood flow against the walls of the arteries is too high.

It is diagnosed when the pressure is above 140/90 and it is termed severe if it is above 180/120. It is estimated that there are 1.5 million new cases of hypertension in Nigeria every year.

This condition is a risk factor for complications and chronic diseases in the body like heart attack and stroke. It can even lead to death.

Below are home remedies you can try to reduce your blood pressure but don’t forget to consult your doctor before trying any of them:

1. Garlic

Studies have found that garlic extract is effective in reducing both the systolic and diastolic blood pressure; the active ingredient in garlic is Allicin and this compound makes blood vessels healthy.

It improves the elasticity of the arteries and relaxes the cells of the blood vessels, and increases the production of hydrogen sulfide and nitric oxide. These compounds help to dilate blood vessels and allow free and easy movement of blood.

2. Hibiscus

In Nigeria, this is known as zobo leaves. This is a common drink, but its medicinal value cannot be denied. It is effective in reducing blood pressure and relives the symptoms of hypertension. You can take two cups of zobo daily to help bring down your blood pressure. It is easy to make your own zobo at home.

3. Green Tea

A study confirmed that taking green tea daily for 24 weeks reduces high blood pressure. This is due to its rich content of antioxidants and powerful healing phytochemicals. You can get green tea at any pharmacy or health store near you.

4. Spinach

This green vegetable that looks like waterleaf is rich in folate and magnesium. These compounds prevent high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. They relax the blood vessels and allow for easy flow of blood.

5. Beet

Beets are effective in bring down high blood pressure; they are rich in organic nitrates which increase the levels of nitric oxide in the body and this compound helps in dilating blood vessels thus preventing hypertension.

6. Ginger

This is another powerful remedy for hypertension. Ginger root has been used for centuries to treat hypertension, it improves the circulation of blood, it relaxes the blood vessels and the muscles surrounding them.

7. Basil

Basil leaves are rich in Eugenol, which is a compound that prevents the blood vessels from becoming tight or blocked. It blocks some substances that are known to tighten or narrow the blood vessels. Taking basil leaves daily can even prevent the blood pressure from rising in the first place.

