High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a medical condition that occurs when the force generated by blood flow against the walls of the arteries is too high.

It is diagnosed when the pressure is above 140/90 and it is termed severe if it is above 180/120. It is estimated that there are 1.5 million new cases of hypertension in Nigeria every year. This condition is a risk factor for health complications and chronic diseases like heart attack and stroke. It can even lead to death.

If you want to naturally lower your blood pressure, try the following natural remedies:

1. Tomatoes

These succulent berries are loaded with lycopene, vitamins A, C and E, calcium, potassium and other powerful phytochemicals. These compounds can reduce the levels of cholesterol in the blood which can narrow or tighten the blood vessels. Regular intake of tomatoes can prevent hypertension. Remember to heat your tomatoes before consuming them because the active compound lycopene is activated by heat.

2. Broccoli

This vegetable is rich in many healing phytochemicals that can help in reducing high blood pressure. It is also rich in chromium and potassium, these two compounds help in regulating blood sugar and blood pressure.

3. Flax Seeds

These seeds are rich in healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids which help to reduce blood pressure. A study revealed that taking 30 to 50 grams of flaxseeds daily for more than 12 weeks can cause a significant drop in blood pressure. These seeds also protect against hardening and narrowing of the blood vessels; it also reduces the levels of cholesterol in the bloodstream and it is rich in powerful antioxidants.

4. Increase daily activity and exercise

In a 2013 study, sedentary older adults who participated in aerobic exercise training lowered their blood pressure by an average of 3.9 per cent systolic and 4.5 percent diastolic. These results are as good as some blood pressure medications. As you regularly increase your heart and breathing rates, over time your heart gets stronger and pumps with less effort. This puts less pressure on your arteries and lowers your blood pressure.

5. Lose weight if you are overweight

If you are overweight, losing even 5 to 10 kilograms can reduce your blood pressure. Plus, you will lower your risk for other medical problems.

6. Eat more potassium and less sodium

Increasing your potassium intake and cutting back on salt can also lower your blood pressure. Potassium lessens the effects of salt in your system, and also eases tension in your blood vessels. However, diets rich in potassium may be harmful to individuals with kidney disease, so talk to your doctor before increasing your potassium intake. Foods naturally high in potassium include low-fat dairy foods, such as milk and yogurt, fish, avocados, oranges, sweet potatoes, greens, bananas and apricots.

7. Reduce excess stress

We live in stressful times. Workplace and family demands, national and international politics — they all contribute to stress. Finding ways to reduce your own stress is important for your health and your blood pressure.

There are lots of different ways to successfully relieve stress, so find what works for you. Take a walk, read a book, or watch a comedy show to relieve stress.

