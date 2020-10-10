In Nollywood, marriages crash as fast as they are contracted and this often leaves bitter taste in the mouths of ladies. Perhaps, this is why the mere thought of marriage for pretty actress, Chioma Okoye, is scary.

“Naturally, I’ve always been scared of marriage, even without the reports of celebrities’ marriages crashing popping up daily. I can’t really explain why, but the thoughts of leaving my family to live with another person, changing my surname to another, and going to another village for Christmas instead of my village scare me. This was my major fear before, but now it has toppled. Now, I have fears of emotional blackmail, domestic violence or lack of peace at home,” she confessed to Inside Nollywood.

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology Public Administration graduate also maintained that she would never succumb to dating or marrying her colleague in the entertainment industry. Recounting her experience with randy movie producers, Ms Okoye says, “They have harassed me sexually indirectly but I am no longer a child. I should be able to tell what a man wants; asking you to be his girlfriend and still tells hundreds of girls the same thing, I guess.”