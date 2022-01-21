By Tosin Ajirire

Siji Juba is a man of many parts. He’s a creative writer, poet and broadcaster whose passion for football is limitless.

As a writer, his works have featured in The Big Interest while his soccer show on YouTube, In House Football Discuss, continues to make waves.

In this interview, Juba, who is an ardent supporter of Manchester United, opens up on his career, new anthology, Paper Planes and other issues.

Why did you choose to be a poet/writer?

Writing is something I’ve always enjoyed doing. Poetry or prose helps me see life in another context.

Is creative writing running in your family or you are the only writer?

No, I am not the only writer in my family; my immediate senior sister is also a writer and she has a couple of very good books to her credit. My mom also loves reading and writing although, she didn’t publish any of her books.

How many books have you authored till date?

I have written many books, which are yet to be released. But now, I am dropping only one. It’s titled, Paper Planes.

How do you derive inspiration to write what you write?

I derive inspiration mainly from life, and also from my immediate environment.

Some people drink or smoke for inspiration. What exactly do you do before picking up the pen?

Actually, I do nothing exceptional. I don’t need to smoke or drink before getting inspiration to write; it comes naturally to me.

What inspired your collection of poetry, Paper Planes?

Life, and the daily activities around me inspired my collection of poetry, Paper Planes.

Do you write in long hand or with computer and how would you describe your style of writing?

I write in long hand and also with computer.

What are some of the challenges you encounter as a writer?

The biggest challenge has to be writer’s block.

So, how do you handle it?

Whenever it happens, I do a rough sketch and try to focus on other things. Or I may just decide to relax, eat good food and then come back to the rough sketch, and edit it.

For you, is writing self-sustaining?

Yeah, it is self-sustaining.

You are a football enthusiast and supporter of Manchester United, why the interest in football and not any other sport?

While growing up, I have always been passionate about watching and analysing football. All my life, football has been around me.

With your passion for football, would you have loved to be a professional footballer rather than a creative writer?

No, I love being a writer and wouldn’t trade that for anything, not even football.

You have a programme on YouTube, In House Football Discuss where you talk about football and other things. When did you start the programme and what exactly inspired it?

I started the programme about two or three years ago. I got inspired to do it because of my deep passion for football. Actually, viewers’ response to the programme has been genuine and fantastic. I really do appreciate it.

What new things do we expect from you in the New Year?

People should expect more books from me this year. Also, I want to be a better and improved writer because I’m always looking for ways to improve. I will equally be putting out more football analytic videos on my YouTube channel, and maybe, a podcast too.