Chika Ikenga, founder of Natures Gentle Touch haircare range, was at the weekend conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia Abia State.

The degree, which was presented at the 10th Convocation ceremony of the institution, was in recognition of Ikenga’s monumental achievements as a renowned industrialist, who has ensured the growth of Recare cosmetics as an indigenous company as well as elevating the quality of life of Nigerians.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, in his address said the conferment was in recognition of Ikenga’s contributions to humanity and economic development.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“It’s an honour we expect should stimulate the recipients to partner more closely with our university and cause their success stories to rub on the development of agriculture, science and technology in our university,” the VC said.

In his acceptance speech, an excited Ikenga pledged to continue his support for education by donating significantly towards boosting the school’s infrastructure, establishing an endowment fund and partnering the chemistry department for joint research.

In 1997, Ikenga introduced Natures Gentle Touch, a personal style brand that uses a scientific approach and natural ingredients to provide hair, scalp, hygiene and beauty care solutions.

Over the years, the company has introduced into the market products to assist Nigerian women to achieve their beauty goals, have hair that is 100 per cent healthy, beautiful and natural.

The company also supports women, who choose to wear their natural hair, to meet other fellow ‘naturalists’, to commune and support one another on this journey of natural hair.

In addition to providing solutions to women’s hair challenges, Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute also serves as a training centre for potential and experienced hairstylists.

Ikenga was honoured alongside Dr Cosmas Maduka, President/CEO, Coscharis Group, HRH King Akeem Olusayo Ogungbangbe, The Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesha community, Osun; and Alhaji Usman Yahaya Kansila, Founder, UYK Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .