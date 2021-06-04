By Vivian Onyebukwa

Women who suffer from dandruff can now heave a sigh of relief as Natures Gentle Touch, one of Nigeria’s leading personal style brand, has improved their Tea Tree Anti-Dandruff Treatment, from 100ml to 250ml.

Dandruff is an irritating scalp condition marked by constant itching and flakes of the skin on the scalp. It can be very embarrassing if not well treated and managed.

Speaking about the Tea Tree Anti-Dandruff haircare range, Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Recare Ltd, stated that the therapy, which consists of the Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, Anti-Dandruff ‎‎Instant Conditioner, Anti-Dandruff ‎‎Leave-In Treatment, Anti-Dandruff Daily Scalp Therapy and Anti-Dandruff Scalp Protector, was designed to relieve dandruff‎, ‎ fight itching,‎ alleviate dryness‎, ‎‎eliminate flakes and conditions the scalp.‎

Anaele noted that the constant itching that arises from dandruff can lead to permanent scalp damage. Adding that dandruff is known to weaken the root of the hair, thereby making it prone to breakage.

“This treatment is based on the essential Tea Tree Oil, which is known for its anti-microbial and therapeutic properties. It has been tested and shown to relieve dandruff, condition the scalp and fight itching. The treatment also has a blend of rich natural ingredients like jojoba oil, avocado oil, shea butter and other herbal extracts that acts to improve the health of the hair during treatment.”

Speaking about the company Anele said, “In its over two decades of operation, Recare Ltd, owners of Natures Gentle Touch & Hairsavvy brands, has become one of the leaders in the manufacturing and marketing of beauty and personal care products in Africa. With operations in Nigeria and South Africa, the company has developed treatments that enable the fight and control of dandruff, a major hair and scalp problem of Nigerian women. Natures Gentle Touch, a natural hair care brand designs solutions for hair and scalp problems of Nigerian women’.