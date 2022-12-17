From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Association Of University Students (NAUS), Campus Monitoring Committee, Osun Axis, has commended the suspension of new tuition fees ms in tertiary institutions by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Bursary and Scholarship,

Adelani Aderinola, in a memo directed to the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, on Friday, said the management of the institution should suspend the implementation of the new

school fees regime because of the recent change in leadership of the state.

However, a statement signed by the Chairman of NAUS and his Vice, Eruobami Ayobami and Oyedele Omowumi, and made available fo our correspondent, commended the government for the step.

NAUS noted that the tuition fees for fresh students were increased from N67,850 to N112,850 for students offering science-related courses while those offering management related courses were asked to pay N97,300 against the initial N57,300.

It commended the reversal of the tuition fees to their earlier amount by the new government and urged the government to do more for the students.