From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital ( NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja has given kudos to NAUTH women in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

He said he was appreciative of all the women in the lives of everyone in society for the great job they are doing.

“I give special kudos to the gallant women of NAUTH who are at the fore front of our efforts and quest to build a new NAUTH with a new narrative.

“I pray the Almighty God to continue to bless and prosper all of you. Your happiness and welfare remain my administration’s mainstay.

Congratulations to all our women out there, he concluded.