From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for emerging winner in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Ugboaja in a statement released in Nnewi yesterday described Soludo’s victory as well deserved and a positive development in the history of Anambra State.

He said the hospital board, management and staff were all elated on the outcome of the election and were eagerly looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with the incoming administration.

Dr Ugboaja described the governor elect, Prof Soludo as a global icon whose capacity to engineer positive reforms has never been in doubt.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, I congratulate our Governor- Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on your well deserved victory at the just concluded Anambra governorship election”

“Truly, the eagle has landed and we join the good people of Anambra State and the entire Southeast, Nigeria to rejoice at this positive development in the Light of the Nation state. The will of our people has prevailed in their quest for a greater and prosperous Anambra State”

“Indeed, you are a great developmental reformist, a global icon and brand whose capacity to engineer positive, often radical changes has never been in doubt. We trust that your pedigree and excellent record in public service which have helped in building nations and organizations will be brought to bear in your administration as you set to steer the ship of leadership of our dear state –Anambra.”

“We at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi are poised to collaborate and partner with you as you strive to ensure excellent healthcare delivery to our people in line with international best practices”

“We are confident that your administration shall not only reposition the health sector in the state for greater efficiency and impact but will ultimately transform Anambra State into a hub for medical tourism in Nigeria” he said.

