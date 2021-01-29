Dr. Joseph Odirichukwu Ugboaja, has been named the new Acting Chief Medical Director, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi,Anambra State.

His appointment was contained in a letter by the Governing Board of the teaching hospital which said he should resume work with effect from January 25.

Ugboaja, an obstetrics and gynaecology/ fertility and gynaecological endoscopy expert at the hospital, takes over from Prof. Tony Igwegbe, who recently served out his eight year tenure.