From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A total of 215 student nurses have been matriculated and capped at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State during its School of Nursing 22nd Matriculation and Capping Ceremony for 2019, 2020 and 2021 A set.

The ceremony with the theme: “Evolving Nursing Profession: The Role of Nursing in 21st Century” was held at Gilbert Metu Uzodike Auditorium, NAUTH.

Addressing the parents, student nurses, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Ogochukwu Ezejiofor, who represented the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the NAUTH, Prof Joseph Ugboaja, said the management of the institution was passionate about moving into its permanent site.

He explained that the movement commenced the first week of assumption of office, by the CMD. He said it started even when the CMD was still in an acting capacity, noting that the vision they had for the institution was beyond what could be obtained in its temporary site, ‘hence, the CMD, Prof Ugboaja, is driving the accelerated movement into its permanent site.

‘NAUTH is committed to upgrading its School of Nursing to become a College of Nursing, and we can only achieve that with the movement into the permanent site with enough space and infrastructural facilities such as lecture theatres and hostel accommodation.

‘When the CMD assessed the temporary site he got convinced that it does not have the capacity for us to express ourselves as an institution, coupled with the inability of the temporary site to be able to accommodate the vision he has for the institution.

‘We are aware that we can no longer expand beyond where the institution is with the present facility. The CMD decided to drive the expedited movement to the permanent site in phases, the first being movement of clinics.

‘The second phase is massive infrastructural development in the permanent site, which when completed will see every aspect or department of the institution moving in, including the School of Nursing.

“The vision the CMD and the management of the NAUTH have for the institution and the School of Nursing is beyond what can be obtained here in the temporary site, we need to move the School of Nursing to College of Nursing, and we need infrastructure and space to achieve that,’ he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Principal, NAUTH School of Nursing, Mrs Joy Aralu, enumerated achievements of the school which included maintaining a lead in the results of the final professional qualifying examinations of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria in the whole federation.

‘Others are hundred per cent pass with credit in the November 2020 result of the Council for which the school officially received a commendation from Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, for outstanding performance.

‘NAUTH School of Nursing now has a portal where students can view their examination results and school programmes and other things about the school now, with computerised academic activities in all the units of the department,’ she said.

