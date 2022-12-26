From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The entire workforce of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State has ended the year 2022 in a grand style which reflected the transformation agenda of the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja.

The event which took place at the temporary site of the hospital witnessed the presence of some big shots in the medical profession like the former CMD of NAUTH, Professor Robinson Ofiaeli, and Professor Udigwe Gerald, Chairman on the occasion, among others.

In his opening remarks, Prof Gerald said despite the economic downturn and other challenges sweeping across Nigeria, that new things have been happening at the NAUTH.

Prof Gerald who also represented the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the health institution, Chief Ezikiel Afukoyo submitted that he had seen great changes at the health institution.

He commended the workers for what he described as their dedication to duties and good conduct. He urged them to continue to cooperate with the Ugboaja administration. He said he would continue to work with the CMD as he achieved a new NAUTH.

“The CMD and Chairman of the Board target to make the NAUTH the best in Nigeria and Africa generally.

“There’s a synergy between the Chairman and the CMD devoid of rancour and struggle for prominence that could be seen elsewhere, ” he said.

He disclosed that the Chairman of the Board had promised that 2023 would be better than 2022, adding that no staff would be left without a promotion.

Associate Prof Ugboaja in his address expressed gratitude to all, including Prof Ofiaeli and His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, Igwe Nnewi who he said had continued to give his administration strong support.

He said that it had been the wish of the Igwe for the permanent site to be a reality which he declared his administration had worked hard to bring to fulfilment.

“NAUTH is no longer a place where someone will work and be gnashing teeth. We are in a country where there is no money but God has been faithful. You need to visit the permanent site to see what God has done through us.

“We no longer use papers at NAUTH, we have gone digital. So many buildings have been completed and some yet to be completed. God uses people to do projects at the site.

“Forces of darkness combatted with the forces of light and because we are forces of light, we conquered the forces of darkness.

“What we are doing at NAUTH is to work and leave a legacy for the generations to come.

“Some had thought that the CMD and the Board Chairman of NAUTH will not work in peace. But look at us today, we are working in perfect peace and so shall it continue to be to the glory of God.

Ugboaja also gave thanks to Obi Nnewichi, Chief George Onyekaba, for what he described as his special contributions to the success story of the new NAUTH.

He also thanked the NAUTH management, saying that it was the soul of the health institution which ensured that everything moved smoothly.

“We’re suffering to go to the promised land. I know a whole lot of you personally pray for me and I feel it.

“I must ensure the welfare of all the workers here. What I can do personally to ensure that you are comfortable, I will do it, ” the CMD concluded.

Members of the staff did not spare their feelings when they echoed in unison that they were not owed at NAUTH, not even arrears, according to them. They said they now enjoyed one hundred per cent conversation and promotion. They pledged their unalloyed dedication to their duties.

Every worker of the NAUTH later went home with a bag of rice as a Christmas gift, among other things.