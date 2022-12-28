From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Hundreds of patients drawn from Ukpo, Abba, Abagana, Amawbia and Awka by extension have benefited from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Ukpo Outstation’s medical outreach where surgeries and other medical attention took place.

To contain a large number of people for treatment, twenty medical doctors of various specialities and twenty nurses deployed from NAUTH, Nnewi and some from the Outstation were on the ground.

As the December edition was the third of its kind at the Ukpo Outstation in recent times, what made it outstanding, as this paper gathered, was the performance of fifteen surgeries and 200 medicated eyeglasses given out to eye patients.

The head of the NAUTH, Ukpo Outstation, a consultant and public health physician, Dr Chioma Ajato said the free medical outreach was majorly sponsored by the NAUTH under the leadership of Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the health institution.

“We have the target to reach out to about 500 patients of the host communities of Ukpo, Abba, Abagana, Amawbia even down to Awka among our catchment areas.

“We have a large number of people coming and we are conducting fifteen minor surgeries with 200 medicated eyeglasses given out, all free of charge,” she said.

There was screening of all kinds, family planning advice as well as refreshments and gifts items to the patients.

On the medical advice to the beneficiaries and the entire public, Dr Ajato said: “Prevention is better than cure. People need to change their perception that hospital is only for the sick.

“They should imbibe the culture of knowing their health status from time to time, to check their blood sugar, check their blood pressure, HIV screening among other medical examinations. These things are very important.

“The need for breaking down will be reduced. You don’t have to wait until you are sick before going to the hospital,” she added.

Dr Ajato disclosed that there were twenty medical doctors and twenty nurses on the ground which she said the CMD drafted to Ukpo and added to those at the Outstation to ensure that the medical outreach was a success.

The Coordinator for NAUTH Outstations and mission and also Deputy Chairman, Medical and Advisory Committee (DCMAC), Professor Chigozie Ifadike said that the programme was thrown open to all ages as part of the social responsibilities of the NAUTH under Associate Prof Ugboaja.

She explained that patients with severe cases were not just treated to go but were to be booked for admission for proper care.