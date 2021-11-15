From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja has expressed the health institution’s readiness to work with Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Dr Ugboaja said God had ordained Soludo as a chief servant in Anambra at this point in time, adding that the Governor-elect was most qualified to lead the State to the next level.

“It’s with immense pleasure and gratitude to God that I, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi congratulate our Governor- elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his overwhelming success at the governorship election.

“We are particularly impressed with your healthcare agenda which focuses on massive health infrastrucural upgrade across the State and health human resource acquisition, training and motivation with the overall aim of making Anambra State a hub for medical tourism.

“As the foremost tertiary health institution in the State committed towards excellence in health, we look forward to working closely and partnering with you to achieve the objective of providing quality and affordable healthcare for our people. We are at your service, ” he said.

Dr Ugboaja prayed God to give Soludo the needed wisdom and good health to improve the lots of Anambra State.

