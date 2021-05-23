From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi
The acting Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Dr Joseph Ugboaja, has announced a 5-year strategic development plan to change the narrative of the health institution which implementation, he said, had been ongoing with the plan to invite President
Muhammadu Buhari, minister of health, National Assembly members, among other dignitaries to a ground-breaking ceremony at the permanent site.
Ugboaja announced this when he addressed journalists at the temporary site as the management and entire staff of the health institution including a group under the aegis of Nnewi Concerned Youths (NCY) which organised a solidarity rally For him to renew their confidence in him “in his efforts to change the narrative of the health institution to be among the Top Five in Nigeria and Africa.”
As early as 8.00am, at the weekend, many workers of the health institution had lined up the street leading to the hospital with placards singing solidarity songs warning detractors to steer clear.
Nnewi billionaire, Dr Cletus Ibeto, was among the stakeholders that paid a visit to the acting CMD.
Members of NCY, who were led by Hon Amobi Okonkwo held placards that had various inscriptions to indicate their support for Dr Ugboaja, said they were happy with his contributions within the short period he had been in-charge and overseen the growth and development of NAUTH in a way the hospital had never experienced before.
The youth leader noted that the movement to the permanent site of the health institution had been placed on hold for a very long time until Dr Ugboaja came on board “with a clear and noticeable effort to change the narrative of the NAUTH in every ramification.”
Dr Ugboaja who had just received six dialysis machines for the renal centre of the hospital said he was passionately committed to making NAUTH the best teaching hospital in Nigeria. He said that the renal centre at NAUTH would under his watch be made the best in Nigeria. He noted that the revolution had already started, adding that no department would be left out.
