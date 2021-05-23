As early as 8.00am, at the weekend, many workers of the health institution had lined up the street leading to the hospital with placards singing solidarity songs warning detractors to steer clear.

Nnewi billionaire, Dr Cletus Ibeto, was among the stakeholders that paid a visit to the acting CMD.

Members of NCY, who were led by Hon Amobi Okonkwo held placards that had various inscriptions to indicate their support for Dr Ugboaja, said they were happy with his contributions within the short period he had been in-charge and overseen the growth and development of NAUTH in a way the hospital had never experienced before.

The youth leader noted that the movement to the permanent site of the health institution had been placed on hold for a very long time until Dr Ugboaja came on board “with a clear and noticeable effort to change the narrative of the NAUTH in every ramification.”

Dr Ugboaja who had just received six dialysis machines for the renal centre of the hospital said he was passionately committed to making NAUTH the best teaching hospital in Nigeria. He said that the renal centre at NAUTH would under his watch be made the best in Nigeria. He noted that the revolution had already started, adding that no department would be left out.