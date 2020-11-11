David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Movement to the permanent site of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State has begun as part of the move to decongest the overstretched temporary site.

This comes as 600 workers of the hospital have been promoted to their next ranks.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting at the permanent site, yesterday, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe said the erection of requisite structures by government, groups and individuals at the permanent site had shown a high level of preparedness to resume operations at the permanent site.

He said some medical services had commenced at the permanent site.

“One of our major challenges, however, is road network to access the place. We are grateful to some of the stakeholders for their contributions so far and we are asking for more, “ he said.

NAUTH Chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo expressed the delight that the relocation to the permanent site had become a reality despite initial challenges.

He said he came up with the idea ofstaff promotion with 400 as first batch, but later added 200 to make it 600.

He appealed to the Nnewi, Ozubulu and Oraifite communities as stakeholders in the hospital to put aside all differences and misunderstandings and work collectively for the growth and development of the institution.

Chairman on the occasion who was also the former CMD of NAUTH, Professor R.O.Ofiaeli said that the progress of the teaching hospital was already noticeable, adding that the institution was well known and had Professors in all health fields.

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Joseph Ugbaja said the hospital was lucky to be in a community that had history of philanthropy.