BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has admonished administrators of the Nigerian Navy welfare school to work towards uplifting the standards of the schools and ensure it aligns within his vision of building a virile navy.

Admiral Gambo spoke at a one day seminar organized by the Directorate of Naval Education for performance evaluation and enhancement of the administrative capacity of administrators of its welfare schools and make them function optimally.

He said that the training seminar is significant in several ways, especially as it is an affirmation of one of the basic tenets of his Vision which is “To leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well-motivated and ready naval force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate and other assigned tasks in fulfillment of national security objectives.”

The Naval Chief said one of the key drivers to achieve this vision is human capacity development through result-oriented training for enhanced professionalism, adding that no organisation can achieve its objectives or development to meet emerging challenges without a programme of manpower training and development.

Apart from human capacity building, Admiral Gambo who was represented at the opening of the seminar, by the flag officer commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal said the seminar affords the force the opportunity to evaluate, appraise and strengthen its educational system in support of its operations in line with global best practices.

He said: “The necessity of this seminar is therefore premised on the facts that School Administrators need to be equipped with up-to-date managerial and supervisory skills to enhance school operations.

“Therefore, the selection of the seminar theme “Sustaining Technologically driven Development in Teaching and Efficient Resource Management for Enhanced Learning in NN Welfare Schools” would add more impetus to the achievement of the training objectives in the NN.”

Earlier in his address, the Director of Naval Education Commodore Isah Ahmed said the success of the training seminar subsequently motivated the conduct of the second which examined “Leadership and Ethics values of school’s administrators as a Panacea for Effective Administration in NN Welfare Schools.”

He said that the Directorate has continued to empower the capacity of Nigerian Navy Welfare School’s administrator through the conduct of sensitization lectures, seminars and workshop to effectively and efficiently carryout their responsibilities as professional educators in the NN.

Commodore Ahmed thanked the CNS for approving the seminar to further strengthen the administrative capacity of NN welfare school’s administrators.

He said the closure of schools in March 2020 by the Federal Government following the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted in the education system in Nigeria; including learning modes as well as access to school related services, adding that governments, private sector and key education stakeholders therefore adopted various means to promote continued learning and bridge potential learning gaps.