Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zuberu~Gambo will be leading top Naval and,Military officers to the final of this year’s annual Chief of Naval Staff U~ 14 boys and Navy Officers Wives Association U~17 girls football finals slated for today.

Also expected at the final is the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and other top ministry officials while the President of Youth Sprts Federation of Nigeria who also doubles as Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Yusuf Nasiru Gawuna will be the chief host.

The finals of the week long tournament which will be decided at the Old Parade Ground Area 10, Gariki, Abuja will see Kwara State battling Ekiti to decide who will win the coveted trophy at stake.

To get to the finals. Kwara who whitewashed Gombe 6~0 in the quarter~finals defeated their Kebbi State counterparts by alone goal in the first semi~final match while Ekiti recorded an 8-7 penalty victory over Kano after goaless draw at regulation time.

in the second semi~final match to set the stage for the clash of the two teams.

In the female category, Cross River that defeated Imo State 1~0 in their semi~final clash will meet Kwara who booked a ticket to the finals after sending out Ekiti by 2~1.

Meanwhile, President of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON)

organisers of the tournament, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna has charged all the finalists to maintain the level of discipline and sportsmanship that have been witnessed in the tournament since it started, reminding them that it’s only by being disciplined and playing to the rules of the game they can achieve their potentials in football”I’m highly elited that since the beginning of this tournament, we’ve not recorded any case of indiscipline among players and officials and I urge them to continue with that spirit to the end as that’s the only way to success”, hestressed.

