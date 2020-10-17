A naval officer, Ogonnaya Okorie Anoh, has denied the allegation that he demolished a two-rooms and parlour bungalow belonging to his stepmother; Mrs. Nnennaya Okorie; in Mgbom community of Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was claimed that he had stormed his father’s compound on August 23, 2020, alongside some soldiers and miscreants who carried out the action, because he and his siblings did not want to belong to a polygamous family.

A letter from the officer’s counsel, Ogbonnaya Nwani of Pegasus Legal & Associates, dated October 5, 2020, stated that the person who pulled down the structure had since admitted responsibility and even commenced building another house for the widow as directed by the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi.

According to Nwani, “the real facts in issue as revealed by the feuding parties are already in public arena; an objective writer will not hesitate to come to Ugwulangwu now, especially on the 7th of October, 2020, when all the major stakeholders will be gathered at the Ugoezoke Development Centre to chart the way forward on the matter.

“As always, our client condemned in strong terms the alleged demolition of their father’s house, but the person behind the demolition has owned up with reasons why he so did, and the Governor has ordered him to rebuild the house, an order which he has complied with as the structure is already on roofing stage; while work is still ongoing.”

Saturday Sun was at the reconciliatory meeting held at the headquarters of Ohaozara East Development Centre on Wednesday, where the Centre Coordinator, Mrs. Martha Nwankwo; community leaders and other stakeholders mediated in the matter.