Philip Nwosu

Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) has distributed sewing machines, grinding machines and other items that will alleviate poverty within naval barracks to over 20 widows of slain naval officers and ratings.

The wife of the Chief of Naval Staff and President of NOWA, Mrs. Theresa Ibas who gave out the items urged the women to make good use of the material and use the equipment provided to put food on the table for their families in the absence of their husbands.

The provision of the items came just as the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas lamented the rising rate of poverty within the country, saying that a large number of Nigerians are living in extreme poverty and widows and orphans make up a great percentage of the figure.

Admiral Ibas said widows in Nigeria face a great challenge and losing a partner at any age has a severe impact on wellbeing of the family .

He commended the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) for organising empowerment programmes for widows and orphans, saying that the provision of the materials will go a long way to ameliorate the feeling of loneliness, social isolation, exclusion and hardship faced by the widows.