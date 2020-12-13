BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) said it is ready and willing to impact positively on society, especially the naval community and encourage entrepreneurship.

The President of the of the association, Mrs Theresa Ibas who restated the commitment while reaching out to widows of within the barrack and ensuring that they are empowered to be able to take care of their family in the absence of their husband.

She said that that the association would continue to encourage entrepreneurship among women, widows and orphans within the naval community, adding that, “I will like to restate that as a Non-Governmental Organisation, NOWA is ready and willing to impact positively on society, especially the naval community and encourage entrepreneurship.



“So, today we will be witnessing the graduation of the NOWA Skills Acquisition Centre’s first set as well as mark the conclusion of the empowerment of those who were trained under the Ayodele’s Foundation Project.”

Mrs. Ibas said that NOWA ensured that the women were kept abreast of the happenings in the world so that they could gain knowledge to broaden their business horizon.

This year’s edition which also coincides with the NOWA’s 55th anniversary, also addressed the use of ICT in alleviating the impact of COVID-19 on Micro, Small and Medium scale business Enterprises.

The ceremony also focused on some health issues bothering on the early detection of Cancer as well as mental health.

The NOWA president who is also the wife of the Chief of Naval Staff, Mrs Theresa Ibas enjoined the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to accept the spirit behind this gesture and make judicious use of the items donated to them, praying that the “Lord will continue to keep you, increase you and abundantly bless the works of your hands.”

Mrs. Ibas said that the death of a husband could be devastating especially for women who are not empowered, saying that this made NOWA begin the empowerment programme for widows and orphans.

“It is noteworthy to mention that women are critical stakeholders in global human development, the role of women cannot be over emphasised.

“It is demanding enough to have to run a family when the father of the home is there and could be a very difficult experience with the departure of the bread winner.

“It’s therefore of utmost importance to see to the need of such women who have lost their husbands and are finding it difficult to keep the family together,” she said.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, (WNC), who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer of the command, Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, thanked the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) for his unflinching support.

His words: “I want to appreciate the CNS in maintaining a highly operational force that is better, able to meet contemporary maritime security challenges facing the nation as well as an improved welfare policy and incentives for naval personnel.”

He appreciated the national president of NOWA for the tremendous initiative, saying that it was crucial in strengthening and alleviating the hardships faced by widows and orphans of deceased NN personnel.

He urged the widows and orphans to shun vices that could be detrimental to the development of the nation.