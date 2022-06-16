The Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide access to affordable healthcare to women and children.

The National President of the association, Hajia Nana-Aisha Gambo, made this known in her key note address at the Fund Raising and Dinner held in the Sheraton Hotel, on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NOWA on June 13, inaugurated the construction of N15billion of 200 bed capacity hospital for women and children in Abuja.

Gambo noted the renewed commitment to the health of women and children.

”It has become imperative to embark on such a project as a way of direct intervention in accessing medical services to NOWA family, women and children in the FCT and the country at large.

”`We have defrayed medical bills for women and children. Regrettably, these efforts are yet to yield the required positive impact when compared to recent United Nations Children Fund statistics on global women and children’s mortality rate.

“Presently, NOWA has also contributed to socio-economic life and well-being of Nigerians by providing quality education, vocational training, charitable activities and economic empowerment programmes for women, orphans and youths among others.

“To put the record straight, the recent report by the United Nations Children Fund paints a grim picture of women and children’s health care around the world, Nigeria inclusive.

“The report reveals that approximately 40 million Nigerian women of childbearing age suffer a high level of health issues during childbirth.

“Although, Nigeria represents 2.4 per cent of world population, it contributes 10 per cent to global deaths for pregnant mothers, representing a maternal mortality rate of 576 deaths per 100,000 live births.“

This, she said, was the fourth highest rate in the world.

According to her, the report equally reveals that about 262,000 babies die at birth in Nigeria annually, being the second highest figure in the world.

Currently, she said, the infant mortality stands at 69 deaths per 1,000 live births and rises to 128 deaths per 1,000 live births for children under the ages of five.

These statistics, she said, illustrates health conditions amongst women and children in Nigeria.

“Gleaning from the United Nations Children Fund statistics enumerated, it becomes clear that medical requirements of women and children are inadequate in the country.

“This is not far-fetched considering that, medical institutions and facilities are inadequate to address medical challenges of over 200 million Nigerians.

“ As of today, it is estimated that Nigeria has about 33,000 General Hospitals, 59 Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical centers and about 20,200 Primary Health centers, while mother and child hospitals are less than 10.

“This is insignificant when compared to millions of women and children who desire quality medical attention to address various health challenges.“

The president said that it was obvious that the Federal Government was making efforts, no doubt, but these efforts required additional collaboration and partnership to meet the expectations of Nigerians.“

Also speaking, the Special Guest of Honour, First Lady Aisha Buhari, commended the association for the initiative, adding that the project when completed would be very beneficial to Nigerians.

Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the former Minister of Interior, Hajia Hadiza Danbazau, said that the statistics on health care needs particularly as it relates to women and children has called for urgent intervention.(NAN)

