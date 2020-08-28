The German capital’s Charite Hospital on Friday said Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who had been receiving treatment in Berlin, following an alleged poisoning was still in a medically-induced coma, although his symptoms had improved.

“There has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity,“the hospital said.

Navalny, 44, has been one of the fiercest opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the past decade. He fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20.

Earlier, the hospital said there were indications to back claims that he was poisoned.

Navalny remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he is being kept on a ventilator.

“While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life. However, it is too early to gauge potential long-term effects. (dpa/NAN)