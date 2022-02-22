Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has appointed a new director of information for the service. Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan. He takes over from Commodore Suleiman Dahun.

Until, appointment, Ayo-Vaughan, a one-time Command Information Officer of the Western Naval Command, was the Commandant, Nigerian Naval College, Onne.

A member of 43rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also holds Masters in Defence Management, Command and Strategy, Ecole de Guerre, France and Post Graduate Certificate in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of Texas, USA. He attended the French War College (Ecole de Guerre), Paris, France for his strategic course.

The senior officer is a member of some professional bodies which include Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Associate Member Nigeria Society of International Affairs and Associate Member Royal Institute of Navigation, UK.

A statement by the Director of Plans, Naval headquarters, Abuja, Rear Admiral J D Akpan, said Ayo-Vaughan, took over as the new naval director of information last Friday.